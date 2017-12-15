Single-vehicle crash cleared on I-16 WB near Pooler Pkwy - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Single-vehicle crash cleared on I-16 WB near Pooler Pkwy

By Jennifer Lifsey, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: WTOC) (Source: WTOC)
(Source: WTOC) (Source: WTOC)
POOLER, GA (WTOC) -

A single-vehicle crash has been cleared on I-16 West near Pooler Parkway.

A truck went off the roadway into the wood-line early Friday morning. No injuries were reported.

Pooler Fire and Pooler police responded and closed one of the westbound lanes of I-16 while crews work to remove the vehicle. Traffic was able to get by and there were no major backups. 

The truck has been removed from the wood-line and all lanes are back open.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly