Single-vehicle crash cleared on I-16 WB near Pooler Pkwy

Are you getting ready to hit the roads? Are you stuck in traffic wondering what's going on? Looking for a detour? Check WTOC First Alert Traffic optimized for your mobile device.

Stuck in traffic? Check out real-time FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC

A single-vehicle crash has been cleared on I-16 West near Pooler Parkway.

A truck went off the roadway into the wood-line early Friday morning. No injuries were reported.

Pooler Fire and Pooler police responded and closed one of the westbound lanes of I-16 while crews work to remove the vehicle. Traffic was able to get by and there were no major backups.

The truck has been removed from the wood-line and all lanes are back open.

