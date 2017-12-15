3 sentenced for 2015 triple homicide in Savannah

Day one of a triple homicide trial wrapped up at the Chatham County Courthouse, Monday afternoon.

Day one of a triple homicide trial wrapped up at the Chatham County Courthouse, Monday afternoon.

The second day in the trial of a triple homicide wrapped up Tuesday in Chatham County.

The second day in the trial of a triple homicide wrapped up Tuesday in Chatham County.

Wednesday marked the third day in a triple homicide trial in Chatham County.

Wednesday marked the third day in a triple homicide trial in Chatham County.

James Hampton and Dwanye Abney were found guilty of murder in a Chatham County Court Friday.

James Hampton and Dwanye Abney were found guilty of murder in a Chatham County Court Friday.

Two men and a woman convicted in a triple homicide case in Savannah faced sentencing on Friday.

James Hampton and Dwayne Abney are charged in the 2015 murders of Kiana Marshall, Alexis Kitchens, and Corey Martin that happened at a home on Lynah Street. The jury found both men guilty on almost all 40 counts.

Diamond Butler, the young lady who provoked the incident, admitted that she suggested Hampton "shoot up the house" of Kiana Marshal.

Hampton was sentenced to three life sentences without parole plus 35 more years.

Abney was sentenced to two life sentences plus 15 years.

Butler was sentenced to 90 years in prison.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.