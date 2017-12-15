Men convicted in 2015 triple homicide in Savannah face sentencin - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Men convicted in 2015 triple homicide in Savannah face sentencing

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

Two men convicted in a triple homicide case in Savannah face sentencing on Friday.

James Hampton and Dwayne Abney are charged in the 2015 murders of Kiana Marshall, Alexis Kitchens, and Corey Martin that happened at a home on Lynah Street. The jury found both men guilty on almost all 40 counts.

Diamond Butler, the young lady who provoked the incident, admitted that she suggested Hampton "shoot up the house" of Kiana Marshal.

Both defendants are currently facing life in prison without parole.

