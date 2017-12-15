Chatham Co. Commission agrees to pay settlement to Savannah for SCMPD expenses

Chatham County Commission voted Friday to pay the settlement of SCMPD expenses to the City of Savannah.

Commission also voted to take over operations of the E-911 Center.

For months, the city argued that Chatham County owed more than $6 million for the combined police force. That number came from the Berkshire Study which concluded Chatham County was not paying enough for the merged police department.

This dispute was one factor in the demerger of the department, which goes into effect Feb. 1.

It is expected that around $3.3 million will be paid to the city of Savannah.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.