Chatham County expected to settle with city over police department costs

There have been some new developments involving the police demerger in Savannah and Chatham County.

It appears the city and county have reached an agreement when it comes to money.

On Friday, the county will vote on a settlement for money owed.

For months, the city argued that Chatham County owed more than $6 million for the combined police force. That number came from the Berkshire Study which concluded Chatham County was not paying enough for the merged police department.

This dispute was one factor in the de-merger of the department.

It is expected that around $3.3 million will be paid to the city of Savannah.

