Deceased person investigation underway on E 67th Street in Savannah

Savannah-Chatham Metro Violent Crimes detectives are investigating a deceased person in the 1100 block of East 67th Street.

Police responded to E 67th between Water Avenue and Sanders Street around 7:40 a.m. Friday morning. They say the deceased is a male, but no other details have been made available at this time.

WTOC is at the scene working to find out more and provide update. Stay with us for the latest.

Here's a live look from the scene around 9:20 a.m.

