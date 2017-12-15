Home invasion, armed robbery under investigation in Evans County

Chatham County Commission voted Friday to pay the settlement of SCMPD expenses to the City of Savannah.More >>
Chatham County Commission voted Friday to pay the settlement of SCMPD expenses to the City of Savannah.More >>
The Evans County Sheriff's Office is investigating a home invasion and a separate armed robbery that happened this week.More >>
The Evans County Sheriff's Office is investigating a home invasion and a separate armed robbery that happened this week.More >>
Premier Dental Wellness and East Georgia Center for Oral and Facial Surgery will host "A Gift of Dentistry" on Friday, Dec. 15.More >>
Premier Dental Wellness and East Georgia Center for Oral and Facial Surgery will host "A Gift of Dentistry" on Friday, Dec. 15.More >>
Savannah-Chatham Metro Violent Crimes detectives are investigating a deceased person in the 1100 block of East 67th Street.More >>
Savannah-Chatham Metro Violent Crimes detectives are investigating a deceased person in the 1100 block of East 67th Street.More >>
James Hampton and Dwayne Abney face sentencing on Friday for the 2015 murders of three people at a home on Lynah Street in Savannah.More >>
James Hampton and Dwayne Abney face sentencing on Friday for the 2015 murders of three people at a home on Lynah Street in Savannah.More >>