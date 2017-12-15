Home invasion, armed robbery under investigation in Evans County

The Evans County Sheriff's Office is investigating a home invasion and an armed robbery that happened this week.

Investigators say the home invasion happened in the middle of the night Wednesday in the Scotts Creek Trailer Park while the homeowner was sleeping.

The armed robbery was reported Thursday evening between 6 and 7 p.m. at a home on Highway 301 North. The victims reported being forced to the ground and robbed of cash by two masked men with a gun.

If you have any information on either incident, please call the Evans County Sheriff's Office.

