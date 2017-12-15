Portion of Little Neck Road closed due to unidentified material - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Portion of Little Neck Road closed due to unidentified material spill

(Source: SCMPD) (Source: SCMPD)
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

Little Neck Road at Old Little Neck Road is expected to be closed for an hour due to an unidentified material spilled on the roadway.

SCMPD is at the scene and will notify when the road has reopened. 

