Richmond Hill Police credit clerk's action for credit card theft bust

The Georgia Southern women had a double-digit lead in the second half and a lead in overtime, but couldn't hold off Kennesaw State Friday.More >>
The Georgia Southern women had a double-digit lead in the second half and a lead in overtime, but couldn't hold off Kennesaw State Friday.More >>
A more active weather pattern will develop across the United States during peak Christmas travel days; December 22nd through 24th.More >>
A more active weather pattern will develop across the United States during peak Christmas travel days; December 22nd through 24th.More >>
Two men and a woman convicted in a triple homicide case in Savannah faced sentencing on Friday.More >>
Two men and a woman convicted in a triple homicide case in Savannah faced sentencing on Friday.More >>
Richmond Hill police said a clerk's quick action helped them get suspected credit card thieves off the streets. Yoel Garcia and Maibelyn Peraza are charged with having more than 60 stolen credit cards in their possession.More >>
Richmond Hill police said a clerk's quick action helped them get suspected credit card thieves off the streets. Yoel Garcia and Maibelyn Peraza are charged with having more than 60 stolen credit cards in their possession.More >>
Chatham County Commission voted Friday to pay the settlement of SCMPD expenses to the City of Savannah.More >>
Chatham County Commission voted Friday to pay the settlement of SCMPD expenses to the City of Savannah.More >>