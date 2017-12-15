Owls outlast Eagles in women's basketball

Kennesaw State erased a double-digit third quarter lead to knock off Georgia Southern, 60-58 in overtime, Friday in Statesboro.

The Eagles led by as much as 12 late in the third quarter, but a 13-1 Owl run to open the fourth quarter brought the teams back to even. The game went to an extra period with a 54-all tie at the end of regulation.

In overtime, a layup by Hailey Dias-Allen gave the Eagles a 58-54 lead with 3:22 to play. It was the last points Georgia Southern would score.

The Owls outscored the Eagles 6-0 over the final minutes to eke out the two-point win.

Nakol Franks led Southern with 20 points on 5-11 shooting, including a 4-8 clip from behind the three-point line. She added six rebounds and two steals. Rhein Beamon had eight points and seven rebounds in the losing effort.

The loss drops Georgia Southern to 3-6 overall. The Eagles host IUPUI Monday night at Hanner Fieldhouse.

Over 2,000 were in attendance to see the game on School Field Trip Day. Most in the crowd were Statesboro-area elementary and middle school students.