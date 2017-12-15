Volunteers, organizers lay 24,000 wreaths at Beaufort National Cemetery

The Beaufort National Cemetary will see its own share of Christmas time cheer as families and loved ones place over 24,000 wreaths on fallen soldiers graves on Saturday for National Wreaths Across America Day.More >>
The two passengers of the white sedan, an adult male and a small child, were airlifted to a trauma hospital in Savannah. Officials on scene confirmed that the child was not restrained in a car seat, and was not wearing a seatbelt.
The Rape Crisis Center of the Coastal Empire held their 8th annual Reindeer Run and Holiday Market, featuring WTOC's very own Sean Evans.
Mike Jones owns the Red and White Grocery stores in Savannah. He donated a thousand dollars to LB4 and After. The non-profit feeds students who can't get food otherwise over Christmas break.
The Crime Suppression Unit of the Savannah-Metropolitan Police Department arrested five people over the week after an investigation revealed drug activity at a downtown residence.
