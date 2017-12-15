Volunteers, organizers lay 24,000 wreaths at Beaufort National Cemetery

The Beaufort National Cemetery will see its own share of Christmas time cheer as families and loved ones place over 24,000 wreaths on fallen soldiers graves on Saturday for National Wreaths Across America Day.

Organizers say the small gesture ensures the individuals who served to protect the freedoms of our country are not forgotten. We spoke with a lady laying a wreath for her brother.

"It gets emotional because you think about the time you spent with him and the time you don't have with him," said Helen Jenkins, a woman who was laying a wreath for her brother." This is one way of honoring his memory."

Wreaths Across America escort thousands of wreaths from Maine To Arlington National Cemetery every year. The national organization puts wreaths across soldiers graves at over 1,200 sites across America. This includes ceremonies that are held at sea, as well as soldiers buried at national cemeteries on foreign soil.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.