Join Sean Evans at the 8th annual Reindeer Run to benefit the Rape Crisis Center

On Saturday morning, our Sean Evans will be running in the 8th annual Reindeer Run at the International Trade and Convention Center.

All donations go directly to the Rape Crisis Center’s Prevention Education Program and outreach. If you would like to donate to Sean’s “Celebrity Runner” page, please click here.

If you would like to sign up to run, please click here. You can also register to run in-person.

The run begins at 9 a.m. and the price is $35.

