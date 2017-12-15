Local campaign manager fined for failure to register as a lobbyist

One of the Coastal Empire's most recognized lobbyists and local campaign managers is about to pay one of the state's highest ever fines for charges from the State Government Transparency and Campaign Finance Commission.

David Simons admitted to state regulators that despite representing political candidates and private companies as a lobbyist, he failed to register as a lobbyist for several years.

He also admitted to failing to file mandatory lobbyist disclosure reports.

Simons will pay the state a combined fine of more than $15,000 for the violations.

In the meantime, Friday afternoon, Savannah-Chatham School Board member Larry Lower announced his candidacy for School Board President with David Simons as his campaign consultant and manager.

Lower told WTOC, that he has been following the case against Simons. Though Lower admits he was unaware of Simons' admission of guilt, he has been told by Simons that he can still legally represent Lower's campaign.

You might recall back in 2014, Simons ran for School Board President, also while he was still a lobbyist.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.