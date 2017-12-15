City of Savannah to review Confederate Memorial survey results

The City of Savannah has received the results of the survey regarding the Confederate Memorial standing in Forsyth Park. Citizens were able to comment on the city council's decision to potentially re-purpose the monument, a decision that came shortly after one woman was killed in protests surrounding a statue of Robert E. Lee in Charlottesville.

The city gave citizens an opportunity to provide comment through letters, emails, and an online survey. Officials explained their information gathering process in a release sent by the city:



As emails and mail were sorted and compiled, those from the same sender were counted as one response. For example, one respondent sent the same message as both an email and in hardcopy through the mail, while another respondent sent the same email message four times. Online responses were sorted by address. Those responses that came from the same respondent and were for the same vote were only counted as one response. If the respondent submitted multiple responses, but selected different answers for the multiple choice question, for example do not change in one but add interpretive signage in another, they were both counted; but if they submitted the response do not change four times, it was only counted as one response. As a result, the chart attached reflects 4,901 responses after the duplicate responses were eliminated. At this time, no effort has been made to cross-reference duplicate responses between the online survey and the emails/mail received, though instances of that have been observed. The online survey asked respondents whether they were Savannah residents or not. Those who commented via email or mail did not always provide that information, accounting for the unknown category in the charts.

The results of the survey revealed that the majority of submissions want to see the City Council to not do anything to the monument and leave it alone. Residents voted 1,564 time to 'do nothing' compared to 878 votes to change the memorial, while non-residents voted 1,961 times to 343 'to do nothing'.

