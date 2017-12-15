Flu season prompts hospitals to make visitor restrictions

Cold weather and flu season have combined to make more people ill this time of year.

Some hospitals are trying to keep it from spreading inside their walls by telling people to keep it away from patients.

If you haven't had the flu already this season, you probably know someone who has. The flu season has been severe enough that East Georgia Regional Medical Center has put restrictions on visitors to protect patients who could be more vulnerable.

They say don't visit if you have symptoms such as fever, cough, and/or congestion, sore throat, body aches, chills, fatigue, or if you feel sick to your stomach. They also ask families to not bring anyone under 18 to patient rooms or around patients. Hospital personnel says if you visit, wash your hands or use hand sanitizer before and after visiting a patient.

A spokesperson for the hospital says they'll lift the age restriction once the flu spike starts to fade.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.