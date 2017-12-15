WTOC's 5-step guide to quick gift-wrapping

Christmas is just days away, and if you're anything like me, you're scrambling to get that 'to-do' list done before Santa comes to town.

More times than not, there are always those few 'last minute' gifts that need wrapping. Maybe you have an extra guest coming for Christmas dinner and you need to wrap something at home in a hurry. Here's an easy 5-step guide to get you by in a pinch.

Here's what you need: wrapping paper, scissors, scotch tape, and a bow or ribbon.

Step 1: Measure your cut by turning box over three times

Use this when you're crunched for time and you'll have it done before you know it.

Merry Christmas from all of us here at WTOC.

