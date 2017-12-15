Gregg Schroeder retires as president of United Way of the Coastal Empire

For 15 years, Gregg Schroeder has been the face of the United Way of the Coastal Empire.

It was a bittersweet day learning of his retirement. He leaves behind a lasting legacy of encouraging campaign chairs as well as orchestrating campaigns that have brought more than $100 million to worthy programs in the Coastal Empire.

"To be able to help people...I'm truly blessed for this opportunity," Schroeder said.

Although he's retiring as president, Schroeder isn't exactly leaving. He plans to continue his work with the United Way of the Coastal Empire.

