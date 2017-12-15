61 honored at SCMPD Years of Service ceremony

Friday, the Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department honored dozens of officers and staff members who reached significant milestones this year.

Sixty-one men and women were honored at the annual Years of Service ceremony. Honorees represented nearly every role at the police department. Two officers, Gregory Ramsey and Maurice Collins, celebrated 35 years on the force. Collins says overall, serving the Savannah community has been great.

"I've learned so much and met so many great people, and there's nothing like the brotherhood of my fellow officers," said SCpl. Collins, SCMPD.

Three other officers reached their 30-year milestones, and five celebrated 25 years.

