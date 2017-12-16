Chilly Saturday stays sunny and dry

High pressure will prevail over the weekend, keeping us dry. A series of upper-level disturbances will more than likely bring us some unsettled weather next week.

Saturday will be sunny with highs in the upper 50s. North winds will be around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph this afternoon. Saturday evening will be mostly clear with lows in the upper 30s.

Sunday will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows will be in the lower 50s with south winds around 5 mph.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s with southwest winds around 5 mph. Monday night will be mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows will be in the upper 50s.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs will be in the mid-70s. Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows will be around 60.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers with highs in the lower 70s. Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows will be in the lower 50s.

Thursday will be partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Thursday night will be mostly cloudy. Lows will be in the lower 50s. Friday will be partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs will be in the lower 70s.

Stay up to date with all First Alert Weather news and download the WTOC First Alert Weather App below!!

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.