Drug investigation nets 5 arrests for SCMPD

The Crime Suppression Unit of the Savannah-Metropolitan Police Department arrested five people over the week after an investigation revealed drug activity at a downtown residence.

Officers raided a home in the 1300 block of E. 38th Street to find crystal methamphetamine, marijuana, and two firearms. More than ten suspects were additionally identified for their involvement in related drug activity. The Savannah-Chatham Counter Narcotics Team will be conducting further investigations.

Samuel Cravatt was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of methamphetamine, possession of Schedule II pills, possession of marijuana and drugs not in original container.

Craig Harrell was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug-related objects.

Lynette Ewald was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug-related objects.

Jeremy Bell was charged with two counts of possession of methamphetamine and multiple traffic charges.

A fifth suspect, who has yet to be identified, has been charged with possession of drug-related objects and traffic offenses.

