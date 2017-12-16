Grocery store owner donates money to feed students over winter break

A Savannah businessman and grocer is helping a group feed school kids over Christmas break.

Mike Jones owns the Red and White Grocery stores in Savannah. He donated a thousand dollars to LB4 and After. The non-profit feeds students who can't get food otherwise over Christmas break.

"We need some challenges to other grocery stores and other people that can actually help these students get fed when they're not in school for Christmas," said Lawrence Bryan III.

The founders of the organization started it in honor of their son. This is the second year they've fed students over the holidays. They hope other business leaders and grocery stores follow the lead of Jones.

While the main group they're feeding is the students who get free or reduced meals, they tell us they will feed anyone who's hungry.

