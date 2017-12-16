2 airlifted after two-car crash in Long County

Two people have been airlifted following a crash involving two cars on Ga. State Highway 196 in Long County.

A grey sedan was attempting to turn onto Post Oak Road from Hwy. 196 when a white sedan struck the vehicle head-on. The two passengers of the white sedan, an adult male and a small child, were airlifted to a trauma hospital in Savannah. Officials on scene confirmed that the child was not restrained in a car seat, and was not wearing a seatbelt. Conditions are unknown at this time.

The three adults that were traveling in the grey sedan were taken to a local emergency room to receive treatment. Their conditions are also unknown.

Long County Sheriff's Office, Long/Ludowici Volunteer Fire & Rescue, Liberty County EMS and the Georgia State Patrol all responded to the scene.

The Georgia State Patrol is handling the investigation into the cause of the crash.

