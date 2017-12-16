Rape Crisis Center hosts 8th annual Reindeer Run

The Rape Crisis Center of the Coastal Empire held their 8th annual Reindeer Run and Holiday Market, featuring WTOC's very own Sean Evans.

Runners flocked over to the Savannah International Trade and Convention Center this morning decked out in Christmas Gear all for a good cause and to get into the holiday spirit. Celebrity Runner's were challenged to raise more than $1,200 dollars. Saturday was a day to spread awareness and also help educate the community on sexual harassment.

"The rape crisis center is not one dimensional," said Kesha Gibson-Carter, Director of the Rape Crisis Center. "In addition to our outreach and support to victims of rape and sexual assault we also provide an enormous amount of prevention education to our community. Reaching out to our high schoolers, our middle schoolers, as well as our elementary school kids."

All proceeds from this morning's run support the Prevention program at the rape crisis center. The program offers healthy relationship resources and training for local schools and organizations on sexual harassment.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.