Lost cat from Pooler found in California

Several months ago, the Cameron family says their cat, Kitty Bitty, disappeared. It turns out the feline decided to take a cross-country road trip to California.

That's over 2,000 miles.



Just last week, he was found on a Pepsi truck right outside of Los Angeles. The truck driver called animal services and a local animal shelter used the cat's rabies tag to find his owners.

They say he was dehydrated and hungry but is expected to be just fine. Teresa Cameron says she couldn't believe the man when he said how far her pet had traveled.

"I would have never expected the cat to have shown up in California, you know?" Cameron said. "You expect the cat to travel like 'Hey I'm in Statesboro,' but when that man said California, I about flew out of my chair. I was like are you kidding me?"

Cameron says they are making plans to have Kitty Bitty flown to Atlanta just before Christmas. What they are calling the perfect Christmas present.

