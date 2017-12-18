South Effingham High employee dies after accident at school

An employee at South Effingham High School died after an accident occurred at the school.

Bill Bishop was transported to Memorial University Medical Center and died Sunday morning at the hospital. According to the school system, Bishop was getting the gym ready for Friday night's basketball game. He fell approximately 12 feet and suffered a serious head injury.

Bishop was the site based maintenance man at SEHS. He worked at the high school for nine years.

South Effingham High Principal Dr. Mark Winters released a statement, in part saying, “[Bill Bishop’s] positive attitude and his laughter along with his expertise in fixing anything that needed to be repaired will be greatly missed. He was truly loved by the SEHS Mustang Family.”

