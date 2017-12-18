Candler Co. Sheriff's Office searching for suspect after multi-county police chase

The Candler County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect after a multi-county police chase Monday morning.

At about 6 a.m., a Candler County deputy attempted a traffic stop on Hwy 46 West for a speeding violation. According to authorities, the driver failed to stop.

The suspect, later identified as 28-year-old Steven Wayne Collins, led law enforcement on a chase through multiple counties, including Candler, Emanuel, and Toombs.

According to investigators, Collins faces a felony probation warrant as well as charges stemming from the chase.

The Candler County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on Collins’ whereabouts. If you have any info, please contact them at 912.685.2568.

