Teenager arrested for armed robbery at restaurant on Derenne Ave.

The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department has arrested a man for armed robbery on Dec. 15 at the Bojangles restaurant on East Derenne Avenue.

At about 8:25 p.m., 19-year-old Charles Freeman entered the business, displayed a handgun and demanded cash.

After taking the money, Freeman fled the business but was captured within minutes by a Metro officer.

Freeman was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count each of armed robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and obstruction of an officer.

