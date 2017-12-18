Alma P.D. arrest 1 following high-speed chase

The Alma Police Department was involved in a high-speed pursuit on Sunday night, December 17th when a vehicle chase that began in Ware County went through Alma at speeds above 80 mph.

An APD officer was able to end the chase on US Highway 23.

34-year-old Maranda Lee Maggard of Florida was taken into custody for a taillight requirement, operating a vehicle without a proper license plate, operating a vehicle without a proper license plate, operating a vehicle with an altered license plate, driving with a suspended driver’s license, reckless driving, cruelty to children, 3rd degree and felony fleeing/attempting to elude law enforcement officers.

Maggard is additionally facing charges in Ware County and is also wanted in Jeff Davis and Telfair Counties on unrelated warrants.

