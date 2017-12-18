Vidalia family says child's recovery is a Christmas miracle

A Vidalia family celebrated what they described as a Christmas miracle.

Their son survived a traumatic accident, in time to be part of a special Sunday.

Landon Harvill didn't remember all the words in his Christmas play but nobody cared.

His parents and the rest of Tabernacle Baptist Church were just happy to have him there and alive.

“It was one of those things that felt like a nightmare,” said Landon’s mother, Elizabeth Harvill.

Just four weeks ago, Landon was on a friend's four-wheeler when it flung him head first into a tree. His parents rushed him to the hospital.

“We started hearing ‘lungs collapsed' and ‘skull fractures,’” Elizabeth said.

Landon flatlined at the hospital in Vidalia before they revived him and flew him to Savannah.

Doctors did not give them much hope. But Elizabeth calls it a divine message that assured her Landon would be well enough to sing in the play. She boldly shared that on social media.

“People would message me and say I shouldn't be saying that he'll be there on the 17th like that, but I knew,” Elizabeth said.

Other people rallied around with them with the motto “Pray Big”; with Sunday's date in their hearts and prayers.

“Every day there was something where the doctor said ‘a-ha! or they'd say they didn't know what happened overnight but he's a little better this morning,” said Landon’s father, Jason Harvill.

By Dec. 7, they rolled Landon out of the hospital for a ride home. They stopped by his school for an emotional welcome home. Sunday, he joined friends to sing about a Christmas miracle long ago.

The Harvills say this experience has changed their lives.

“We're going to do things differently. We're going to change some things. We won't let little things get in the way of family,” Jason said.

The Harvill's pastor echoed that little Landon's presence showed miracles still happen.

