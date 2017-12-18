No complacency for Dawgs entering Rose Bowl

The Rose Bowl is just two weeks away and the Georgia Bulldogs have hit the practice field once again.

The list of accomplishments for this Georgia football team in 2017 is pretty extensive: the first SEC title in a dozen years, the first Rose Bowl invitation in over seven decades, and of course the first college football playoff invitation in program history.

Even with all that on their resume, the Dawgs say it's still not enough.

"Bowl games are fun," said senior running back Sony Michel. "But our focus is on playing a game and trying to win. We're playing for big things and we're excited."

"There's no complacency around here," said senior offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn. "I think everybody has their eyes on the prize. It's just a whole different feel and vibe."

The Dawgs are back to work here in Athens as they get ready for that Rose Bowl on New Year's Day.

How are they fighting any complacency? Kirby Smart says with intensity.

"That's probably why you hear my hoarse voice right now," the head coach said. "I'm trying to make sure they understand that you can't acknowledge the pats on the back. Winning the SEC Championship is a great honor, and they'll have that for a long time. It'll be on these walls for a long time. But they can't be satisfied."

It should be a great test for the Dawgs' defense to see if they can slow down Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield and that explosive Oklahoma offense.

That's because running backs Sony Michel and Nick Chubb, along with linebackers Davin Bellamy and Lorenzo Carter decided to return for their senior seasons.

The Dawgs began preparations for their first Rose Bowl appearance in over 70 years last week, and those four seniors had a big part of getting them there.

The group says the decision to return to Athens is looking better and better by the day.

"It couldn't have been any better," Michel said. "We've had a great season together. This team is one of a kind, from the younger players to the older players...it's extremely special to be with these guys. It just means a lot."

"It definitely made it more worthwhile coming back playing in that game and winning it," Chubb said. "I kind of envisioned it last year around this time. It's definitely made it worth coming back."

