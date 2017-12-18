UPDATE: Runaway 12-year-old girl located in safe condition in Savannah

UPDATE: Susie Hollis has been found in safe condition in Savannah.

Garden City Police are looking for a 12-year-old girl who ran away from her home Monday afternoon.

Susie Hollis was last seen on Quacco Road, off Laurel Green Court. She is 5' tall and weighs 135 pounds. Her hair is partially braided with a poofy ponytail. Police say she is possibly wearing a multi-colored jacket and pants.

If you see her or know where she may be, please call Garden City PD at 912.963.2721.

