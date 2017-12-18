UPDATE: Runaway 12-year-old girl located in safe condition in Savannah

Expect more than usual delays on State Route 204 as GDOT starts to shift westbound traffic to the new bridge over King George Boulevard.More >>
Expect more than usual delays on State Route 204 as GDOT starts to shift westbound traffic to the new bridge over King George Boulevard.More >>
One day after a deadly Amtrak train derailment in Washington state, a Savannah attorney specializing in public transportation accidents speaks about what it could cost the company. And it's not as much as you may think.More >>
One day after a deadly Amtrak train derailment in Washington state, a Savannah attorney specializing in public transportation accidents speaks about what it could cost the company. And it's not as much as you may think.More >>
After an investigation, the Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department has determined a shooting outside an apartment complex on East Montgomery Crossroad was self-inflicted.More >>
After an investigation, the Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department has determined a shooting outside an apartment complex on East Montgomery Crossroad was self-inflicted.More >>
The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department is investigating the discovery of possible human remains off Rivers Bend Court.More >>
The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department is investigating the discovery of possible human remains off Rivers Bend Court.More >>
The Georgia Attorney General has officially signed off on the sale of Memorial University Medical Center to HCA - Hospital Corporation of America.More >>
The Georgia Attorney General has officially signed off on the sale of Memorial University Medical Center to HCA - Hospital Corporation of America.More >>