Missing African Serval found in Palmetto Bluff

A 45-pound exotic cat has been found and is now recovering at Port Royal Veterinary Hospital.

"Toby" looks a lot like a Cheetah, but is an African Serval cat.

A family new to the Hardeeville area raised him since he was four weeks old. Back in August, the big cat escaped from their home and was finally caught Saturday in Palmetto Bluff.

Vets say after months of being in the wild, Toby has lost a lot of weight and is dehydrated, but is in stable condition.

