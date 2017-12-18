BCSO looking for man wanted on bench warrants

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man wanted for a family court bench warrant and a general sessions bench warrant.

Gerald Bush is 34-years-old, 6'4 tall, and weighs around 325 pounds. He is known to frequent the Hilton Head area.

If you have any information on Bush's location, please contact SSgt. Calendine at 843.255.3427.

You can also call Beaufort County Dispatch at 843.524.2777 or CrimeStoppers at 1.888.274.6372.

