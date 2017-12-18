Good News: Ronald McDonald House receives donation

The Ronald McDonald House of the Coastal Empire getting a much-needed donation on Monday, just in time for the holidays.

Sponsors of Savannah Maritime presented a $1,500 donation to the executive director, staff and board members at the Ronald Mcdonald House today. The donation was raised through the maritime's "after-hours networking event" held the first Wednesday of each month.

"It's a pleasant surprise," said Executive Director Bill Sorochak

This is the fifth year in a row the Maritime after-hours community chose the Ronald McDonald House as their charity of choice to donate to.

