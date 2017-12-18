Man charged in 2004 murder of Army captain

The man investigators believe is behind a 2004 murder of an Army captain in the heart of downtown Savannah was formally charged with the crime Monday.

Investigators believe Deon Monroe Jones gunned down Captain Scott Corwin more than 13 years ago while walking with his girlfriend through Monterey Square.

Corwin died after being shot while walking near the intersection of W. Gordon and Bull Streets.

Since then, his family and loved ones have pleaded for more information and tips from the public to bring his killer to justice. Without going into too much detail so as to not jeopardize the case, the Chatham County district attorney says it was the combined effort of Savannah-Chatham Metro detectives and an investigator hired by her office - a former Metro detective himself - who brought the cold case to the next level.

“He has worked hand-in-hand with two seasoned prosecutors. They’ve been on this case and they’ve sought out witnesses, interviewed witnesses, and reviewed the evidence, and had reached a point where they believe they have enough evidence to go forward," Heap said.

Deon Jones was already in the Chatham County Detention Center on unrelated charges when he was served the warrant on Monday, and DA Meg Heap explained the charges he faces and how they're interpreted by law.

"That malice, that aforethought, that intent could be momentarily by the law. You know, it's all of the sudden I come out, I'm going to rob you, I pull a gun and then all of a sudden, I make a snap decision to shoot you and kill you, so that's the murder," District Attorney Heap said. "There's also felony murder with other charges, depending on the evidence, is during the commission of a felony, and armed robbery and aggravated assault. I caused the death of an individual, so that's your felony murder."

District Attorney Heap has worked with the Corwin family since taking office.

