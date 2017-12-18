SCMPD investigating shooting at Cobblestone Apartments on St. George Blvd.

Savannah-Chatham Metro Police are investigating a shooting at Cobblestone Apartments on St. George Boulevard, Monday night.

#SCMPDalert 1 adult male injured in shooting at Cobblestone Apts on St. George Blvd. Nothing further at this time. pic.twitter.com/cYexGqshB4 — SCMPD (@scmpd) December 19, 2017

Officials say at about 8:10 p.m., officers responded to the area and found a 20-year-old male suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was transported to the hospital for treatment and is listed in serious, but stable, condition at this time.

Police say the circumstances leading up to this incident are still under investigation. And at this time, the shooting does not appear to be random.

Anyone with information on this case should contact the SCMPD tip line by dialing (912) 525-3124.

Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

