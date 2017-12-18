United Way of Liberty County donates 1,300 toys

The United Way in Liberty County set up shop for families in need, and Marines distributed around 1,300 toys to Liberty County Monday morning.

Marines made a pit stop at WTOC to pick up all the toys donated by the public. Those who donated helped to fill close to 50 bins and boxes and one truck was needed for just the bicycles alone. The toys will now be distributed to more counties within the network.

The Marines were quite impressed with all the donations.

"It's just great to know how many kids are going to receive all these great toys," said SSgt. Anthony Kingdom, USMC. "These are really nice toys and we really appreciate it, and we just thank you guys so much."

"For all the people who have donated toys, I would like to say thank you," said SSgt. Jacody Reavis, USMC, 2018 Toys for Tots Coordinator. "It's gone a long way. We still have a lot of nonprofits and a lot of kids that still need to be helped, and we're going to do that all the way up to the 22nd."

Click here to look for your county to sign up for possible toy distribution. It may be a little late, but SSgt. Reavis says they'll try to help all who have signed up.

