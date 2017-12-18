SCMPD holds Explorer Post 290 End of Year Ceremony

Promotions were in order Monday evening as some Metro Police explorers were recognized for going above and beyond.

Ferrante Frazier and Dekevian George received the perfect attendance award during Explorer Post 290 End of the Year Awards Ceremony. Frazier was promoted to the rank of Explorer Lieutenant, and George along with a handful of others was promoted to Advanced Explorer. Frazier says now he sees these men and women in a whole different light.

"It makes you think differently about police officers. I've got love for them. They're awesome," Frazier said.

Metro Police's Explorer program gives Savannah's youth an opportunity to get hands-on experiences with law enforcement professionals.

