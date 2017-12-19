Monday's Memorial Health Holiday Classic scores

The final day of the Memorial Health Holiday Classic lived up to it's billing, crowning champs in six different brackets.

The Johnson, Calvary, and New Hampstead girls claimed championships in their brackets, while the Jenkins, Lanier County, and Savannah boys earned their brackets' titles.

BOYS' SCORES:

JENKINS 88 JOHNSON 52 F

WINDSOR FOREST 69 SOUTHWEST DEKALB 90 F

BRADWELL INSTITUTE 53 BRUNSWICK 55 F

LANIER COUNTY 59 WOODVILLE-TOMPKINS 55 F

BEACH 31 NEW HAMPSTEAD 56 F

GROVES 47 ISLANDS 59 F

BENEDICTINE 61 TATTNALL COUNTY 64 F

SAVANNAH 54 BETHESDA 32 F

GIRLS' SCORES:

BEACH 43 JOHNSON 48 F

STATESBORO 44 BRADWELL INSTITUTE 43 F

CAMDEN COUNTY 50 TATTNALL COUNTY 41 F

WHALE BRANCH 17 MAY RIVER 52 F

WOODVILLE-TOMPKINS 40 CALVARY DAY 69 F

LANIER COUNTY 43 JENKINS 69 F

WINDSOR FOREST 17 RICHMOND HILL 42 F

GROVES 32 ISLANDS 53 F

SAVANNAH 25 NEW HAMPSTEAD 32 F