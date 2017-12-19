Raiders seeking new head football coach

Donald Chumley took a step back as the Savannah Christian head football coach in 2017 due to personal reasons. Now he's stepping aside.

The school announced Monday their intent to hire a new head football coach for the first time in 12 years.

Chumley took over the Raiders program in 2005, leading SCPS to a 122-37-1 record and the 2011 state championship. That title came at the end of a three-year run in which Savannah Christian reached the state finals three straight years.

Assistant head coach William Bell took over the daily operations of the football team during the 2017 season, and led the team to a 6-5 record and the second round of the state playoffs. Despite that, the school plans to turn to a new head coach.

"Coach Bell had a successful season and the entire SCPS community is grateful to Coach Bell for stepping in to lead our team," school headmaster Dr.

Chris Harmon said in a statement released by the school. "The timing is right for us to search for our next long-term coach to direct football operations at SCPS."

Savannah Christian says an interview team made up of school staff and alumni is currently reviewing resumes.