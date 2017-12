Expect more than usual delays on State Route 204 as GDOT starts to shift westbound traffic to the new bridge over King George Boulevard.

On Tuesday and Wednesday nights (12/19-12/20), GDOT will be closing lanes on State Route 204, between Veteran's Parkway and Pine Grove Road. These closures will allow crews to put the finishing touches on the newly constructed bridge.

The closures are expected to last from 9 p.m. until 7 a.m., weather permitting.

