Final West Bay Streetscape meeting being held Tuesday

The public is invited to attend the final community meeting for the final presentation concerning the West Bay Streetscape. This will include the area between Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Warner Street.

The meeting will feature a presentation of the final Conceptual Design and provide an opportunity for citizens to give their final opinions and comments.

The meeting will be held Tuesday, Dec. 19 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Coastal Georgia Center on Fahm Street in Savannah.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.