Free hot meals for kids being offered this week in Savannah

The kids are out of school for the rest of the year but unfortunately not every family has access to fresh, hot meals during the holiday break.

That's why all week long, the LB4 & AFTER Foundation is putting on a travelling kid's cafe, offering free hot meals for children in our community.

Tuesday's meal will be at Yamacraw Village. The group's founder tells me they'll be serving spaghetti starting at 11:30 a.m. and she'll also be giving away snack bags.

The following is a full schedule for this week's free meals:

Tuesday, Dec. 19, Yamacraw Village

Wednesday, Dec. 20, Kayton & Frazer Homes

Thursday, Dec. 21, Twickenham

Friday, Dec. 22, Fellwood Home Area

Saturday, Dec. 23, East Sav. & Mario Land

