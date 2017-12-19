I-516 back open near Montgomery St following crash; delays continue

Are you getting ready to hit the roads? Are you stuck in traffic wondering what's going on? Looking for a detour? Check WTOC First Alert Traffic optimized for your mobile device.

Are you getting ready to hit the roads? Are you stuck in traffic wondering what's going on? Looking for a detour? Check WTOC First Alert Traffic optimized for your mobile device.

A multiple vehicle wreck caused major traffic backups on I-516/Derenne Avenue near Montgomery Street Tuesday morning.

Officials had both eastbound lanes and one lane westbound closed for a couple of hours.

Injuries were reported with this crash but it is unknown how many were injured and the extent of those injuries.

The crash is being cleared now. All of the westbound lanes are back open and one eastbound lane remains closed. Traffic is getting by but it is slow-going in the area and delays continue.

Here is a live look earlier from the scene:

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.