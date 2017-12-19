Attorney Mike Hostilo holding annual turkey giveaway event

Savannah Attorney Mike Hostilo is lending a helping hand when it comes to feeding folks this holiday season.

Once again, he has donated hundreds of turkeys to the Frank Callen Boys and Girls Club for local families to pick up.

The giveaway will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 19 at the Frank Callen Boys and Girls Club (510 E Charlton St, Savannah, GA 31401) from 3:30 to 6 p.m. on a first come, first served basis.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.