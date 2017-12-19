Metro police seek to identify Walmart shoplifting suspects

The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a pair suspected of stealing several hoverboards from Walmart on Abercorn Street.

The incident took place on Dec. 14, at Walmart in the 14000 block of Abercorn Street. Police say the black male and female pair appear to be in their mid- to late-twenties.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact police. A confidential tip line directly to investigators is open at (912) 351-3403.

Anyone who wishes to provide information anonymously can call CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. CrimeStoppers tipsters may qualify for a cash reward.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.