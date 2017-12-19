Shooting at apartments on E. Montgomery Cross Road determined to - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Shooting at apartments on E. Montgomery Cross Road determined to be self-inflicted

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

After an investigation, the Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department has determined a shooting outside an apartment complex on East Montgomery Crossroad was self-inflicted.

Officers responded to an apartment complex in the 1900 block of East Montgomery Cross Road about 12:30 p.m. and discovered a 37-year-old male with a non-life-threatening injury. 

