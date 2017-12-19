Good News: Savannah Fire delivers gifts to Greenbriar Children's Center

Savannah Firefighters put a smile on children's faces just in time for the holidays.

Savannah Fire delivered gifts to children at the Greenbriar Children's Center. This is a traditional event that Savannah Fire Chief Charles Middleton and his team do every year.

Savannah Captain Steve Emberton says it’s all about helping the children and giving back to the community.

"Our main mission is to support and make the community better. We have a lot of support from our administration, our fire chief, and assistant fire chief to make a smooth and giving season. We like to support these kids, and we feel like every child should have a chance to open a Christmas present under the tree, have a smile on their face and feel as fortunate as everyone else,” Capt. Emberton said.

All thanks to Savannah Fire, many lucky children at Greenbriar will wake up with smiles on their faces this Christmas morning.

