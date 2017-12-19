WTOC's Jimmy Milton retiring after 45 years

Who works at one place for 45 years?

WTOC's Jimmy Milton, that's who.

Milton is a Marine Corps and Vietnam vet who came to the station's engineering department in 1972 and never left. Commuting daily, an hour each way, from his home in Sylvania.

He says he worked out a lot of problems on those long drives which is doubtless true because in 45 years he never got angry with anybody while fixing every problem that came his way.

Today at our Christmas luncheon Jimmy announced his retirement from the Big Red 11, but If anybody ever gave meaning to the words semper fi – always faithful – it's Jimmy Milton.

