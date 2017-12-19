Human remains discovered off Rivers Bend Court in Savannah

The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department is investigating the discovery of human remains off Rivers Bend Court.

We know it was a group of teens who found the remains. Investigators on the scene tell us the remains were bones that been there for months.

SCMPD detectives believe it could be the body of a man reported missing in early 2017, although a positive identification has not been made.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 20.

